Wendy Williams slams old love interest after he speaks about their relationship

Wendy Williams blistered former date, Mike Esterman, after he reportedly informed the media the two are no longer an item.

Williams explained on her eponymous talk show on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, that, as far as she was concerned, it was never that deep between the two.

“The headline is that Mike and I have broken up. Well, I didn’t know that Mike and I were together,” said Williams during her “Hot Topics” segment, according to the New York Post. “Mike is in Maryland. Mike works a job. He’s a contractor-social influencer, or whatever he has going on. Whatever he does. Mike, he’s a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other.”

Williams, 56, was hoping to develop some chemistry between the two after she flew into Maryland to go on a date with him and said she had a nice time.

“I thought that maybe something could happen because we are grown people,” she said, adding that she’s not happy Esterman disclosed their relationship status with the press.

“I didn’t say anything because I am that grown. We would have had this discussion way behind the scenes. I am not embarrassed because I’m that grown. But since childish ones, Mike — well no, he’s giving quotes! ‘I would like Wendy to have someone when she’s ready for it’ Okay?” she added as she mocked Esterman’s voice.

“I’m as available now as I was then,” Williams said, shutting down the subject. “We were never boyfriend and girlfriend, so it wasn’t a thing.”

Esterman said he was not surprised Williams called him “childish,” because that is part of her personality.

“She has to have the last word,” Esterman told New York Post’s “Page Six,” adding, “because she is the kind of person that she is. She’s the only thing that will make herself look best.”