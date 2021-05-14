Charlie Ware suggests natural ways to boost wellness

Naturopathic medicine practitioner Charlie Ware is renowned for developing products and wellness programs and leading conversations about important habits to practice to improve overall health and wellness.

How important is it to drink water, and how much water should we be drinking to promote healthy organs?

In general, eight ounces of water for the average American adult is a standard. This is our lifeline. Between 60 % and 72% of our bodies is composed of actual water, so it’s very important. … We can go 40 days without eating, but we can only go about a day or two without drinking before we’re dehydrated.

How important are the types of water we drink, and should we be drinking alkaline water or tap water?

Alkaline water is phenomenal. However, I don’t think you should be drinking 20 to 32 ounces of that a day because the more alkaline your body is, you need some sort of pH balance or some acid in your system for the body to work efficiently.

Do you have any advice for moderate or heavy drinkers about filtering their organs?

If you’re a drinker, it’s a book that a college roommate of mine and I started years ago, How to Party Smart, where we would take triple the dose of B vitamins, multivitamins and a bunch of other stuff and just pound it down before we started drinking, and we never had a hangover because we just essentially gave our body all the nutrients that we’re getting ready to mess up. If you’re someone who is a casual or a weekend drinker, always have a glass of water and have all your vitamins right by the counter. When you get home, drink the water so you can rehydrate yourself more efficiently.

Continued on the next page.