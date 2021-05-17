Wendy Williams throws shade at Ellen DeGeneres for quitting

Wendy Williams lobbed some serious verbal bombs at Ellen DeGeneres after the daytime talk show queen announced she was quitting after 19 years in the game.

Williams, 56, told her own talk show fans on her eponymous show that DeGeneres is quitting because she got exposed.

DeGeneres, 63, told her 98 million Instagram followers and TV audience that she is getting out of the talk show game one year short of 20 years, something that many observers found peculiar. However, Williams seems to have a theory for the abrupt announcement.

“Considering all you’ve been through all those 19 years, including the workplace conditions – which, by the way, I believe she’s leaving because the workplace conditions. You know. I mean, we all know people who’ve worked there, and people who’ve worked here themselves, Ellen,” Williams said on her show.

Williams wasn’t finished pushing the verbal knife further into her subject.

“And here’s the thing: I’m glad that you thanked your ‘Ellen’ fans, or whatever you call your nation. But 19 years on TV doesn’t change your life. It exposes you for the person you really are.”

The talk show maven then went on to enumerate many of DeGeneres’ alleged peculiarities and eccentricities, including forbidding employees from riding the same elevator as her or even making eye contact with DeGeneres.

Williams also challenged DeGeneres’ claim that she fostered an ambiance that was welcoming for guests.

“I’m not sure all the guests are happy. I was a guest. I wasn’t happy,” Williams said, adding that she doesn’t think DeGeneres notified her crew of her decision to quit beforehand.

“I don’t know whether she told her current staff, though. She seems like the type of person who could come out on stage and announce it to everybody.”