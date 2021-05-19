Joseline Hernandez says Wendy Williams reached out after public spat (video)

Reality television star Joeseline Hernandez and daytime TV host Wendy Williams had a very public spat in April, which didn’t end well. And according to Hernandez, there is no room for an apology, as the incident should have never broached the level of animosity it did in the first place.

“She was very rude,” Joseline told Entertainment Tonight during an interview that aired on its site on the evening of Tuesday, May 18. “And as the host, no matter who you are, you still should be respectful to the people that sit in front of you and speak to you and give you their story or their time and their conversation.”

The “Puerto Rican Princess,” who’s never been one to mince words, continued, “When she threw the flowers at me, when she was being real disrespectful and not acknowledging the fact that when Latinas and Black women sit on her couch, she’s always going for annihilation. She don’t give me my props for nothing that I do. I’m 35 years her junior and she don’t give me no props.”

Just when you thought Hernandez was a little emotional about the highly publicized exchange, she reverted to her ultra-confident self.

“I’m doing big things out here, I got two shows that I own, I franchise,” she said with pride. “I’m doing my thing, I got an actual cabaret show that we are going to Vegas next season. But you always want to compare me with people.”

Check out the video after the jump.