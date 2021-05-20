 Skip to content

Health Videos » Dorian Price describes search for life-saving donor through bethematchatl.org

Be The Match®, the nationally renowned blood and stem cell donor organization, has embarked on an intense campaign to increase the availability of critical health information in Black communities and expand its national donor registry. Rolling out publisher and CEO Munson Steed recently spoke with Dorian Price, a leukemia patient on the Be The Match Registry, during a segment of Health IQ. Price candidly described his ongoing cancer battle and his hopes to find a stem cell donor soon.

May 20, 2021

Munson Steed

Founder and publisher of rolling out's parent company Steed Media Group.

