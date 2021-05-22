Jeremih gets a chance to flex his acting skills in ‘Power’ spinoff

R&B crooner and songwriter Jeremih spent several weeks in the hospital in 2020 after nearly losing his fight to COVID-19 and being placed on a ventilator. The “Birthday Sex” singer is clearly back on the mend as the Chicago musician born Jeremy Felton has been added to the cast of the upcoming series “Power Book IV: Force.”

The new extension of the hit series “Power” will star Joseph Sikora and center around his character Tommy Egan who after cutting his New York ties, sets up shop in the Windy City and falls in with a new mix of criminal masterminds. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeremih will play a high-ranking member of CBI who knows the drug game well and isn’t afraid to bend the rules. “Power Book IV: Force” is currently in production in Chicago and the show’s cast also includes Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.

Jeremih’s joining the “Power” mix shouldn’t come as a shock since he and the show’s executive producer 50 Cent have been friends for years. The two even rocked out on the singer’s 2010 multi-platinum hit “Down On Me.” 50 Cent was also one of the celebrities rallying around the “oui” singer while he battled COVID-19 and sent out prayers to his friend.

2021 is looking to be a much brighter year for Jeremih who also made a huge return to the musical stage in May as he and Lil Wayne set fire to “Thankful,” the lead-off single and video from DJ Khaled’s 12th studio album Khaled Khaled.

In the highly celebrated track, the singer talks about facing life and death situations, as he rejoices on the song; “And I know that somebody been praying for me/ Head above ground and I could’ve been six feet deep/ Out on these streets, when I get down on my knees/ I’m thankful, I’m thankful.”

Check out the video on the next page as Jeremih, Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled express gratitude for their blessings.