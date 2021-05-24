Family of missing NY college student argues police evidence doesn’t add up

Saniyya Dennis’ concerned family members remain vigilant as Monday, May 24, makes a full month since her disappearance. Although law enforcement authorities believe their evidence suggests the 19-year-old died by suicide, her family argues otherwise. The Dennis family claims to have evidence that proves she did not commit suicide, as they continue their search for the missing teen.

“Saniyya Dennis is still missing,” Latisha, Dennis’ mother said, according to Amsterdam News. “Her family and loved ones want her found!”

The Dennis family’s ongoing search comes weeks after Erie County District Attorney John Flynn released a statement about the investigators’ findings. They have reason to believe the teen traveled by bus to Niagara Falls, N.Y., where she may have killed herself.

“All evidence indicates that Saniyya ended her own life, but the investigation into her disappearance will not be closed until she is found,” Flynn said in a press release on May 6. Following Flynn’s press release, the Dennis family pushed back against his claims, according to AmNews.