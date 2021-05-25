Jay-Z’s mom and Master P receive honorary degrees

No Limit CEO Master P received an honorary doctorate on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from historically Black Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. Born Percy Miller, the New Orleans native was one of 400 graduates during the ceremony which included six valedictorians. Author and professor Michael Eric Dyson also gave the keynote speech during the commencement.

“I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller. From the projects to getting a Doctoral degree from @lincolnuniversityofpa. Don’t be afraid to change, grow and educate yourself. I did it! You can do it. #GODISGOOD #Nevertoolate #hbcu #NoLimit There is NO limit to your dreams #DRPMiller, the business mogul wrote on Instagram Monday night.

Lincoln University celebrated its 162nd commencement over the weekend. Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump gave the commencement speech for the class of 2020 on Friday. The class of 2020’s ceremony was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Romeo Miller also congratulated his father on the well-deserved honor as Master P has been campaigning for more students to attend HBCUs over the past few years. His son, Hercy Miller, even turned down Division I offers to attend HBCU Tennessee State University this fall.

“You make everything look easy but they don’t see the sleepless nights, I always pray to God to protect you because you only get sleep/rest on the plane. Congrats Dr. P and keep inspiring. Love u pops #NoLimit 🙏🏾💪🏾 @masterp,” Romeo wrote under his father’s post.

Crump also received an honorary Doctor of Laws, and Dyson added an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters to his long list of achievements during the weekend ceremony. Gloria Carter and Charles V. Hamilton also joined Master P in receiving honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees from the university on Sunday. Carter is the mother of Jay-Z and executive director of the Shawn Carter Foundation.

Check out “D. P Miller” on the following page receiving his honorary degree as well as some of the other festivities from Lincoln University’s 2021 graduation ceremony.