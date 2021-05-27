 Skip to content

Entertainment Videos » Kirby Howell-Baptiste spreads the news in her role in Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who has appeared in several TV series including the BBC’s “Killing Eve” and NBC’s “The Good Place,” portrays Anita Darling, a know-it-all news reporter in the new Disney film, “Cruella.” In a recent conversation with rolling out, she shared what it was like to work with co-stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson and director Craig Gillespie. Cruella is available to watch on Disney Plus.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste spreads the news in her role in Disney’s ‘Cruella’

May 27, 2021

Former NBA star Dennis ‘3D’ Scott on a mission to empower dads with life skills

Actor Gail Bean of ‘Snowfall’ shares why the truth of every story is important

Color of Change video on discrimination in quick-service restaurants

rolling out Black Book Brunch with Bevy Smith

Rob Kenner discusses the book he wrote about Nipsey Hussle

Mama Million explains how music is her freedom

Jabari Hayes, former BMF driver, shares inspiration for thrilling documentary

Attorney D.A. Wilson drops knowledge on AM Wake-Up Call

Singer-songwriter Kerstin says her music gives her freedom

Mayor Monique Owens discusses making history on AM Wake-Up Call

@ROMEOINTERNATIONAL1

"You Are Now Rockn With The Best..Which Is Me"

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.