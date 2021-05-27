Kirby Howell-Baptiste spreads the news in her role in Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who has appeared in several TV series including the BBC’s “Killing Eve” and NBC’s “The Good Place,” portrays Anita Darling, a know-it-all news reporter in the new Disney film, “Cruella.” In a recent conversation with rolling out, she shared what it was like to work with co-stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson and director Craig Gillespie. Cruella is available to watch on Disney Plus.