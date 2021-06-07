Man faces multiple charges for allegedly forcing woman to do OnlyFans threesome

A Florida man is facing multiple charges, including assault and kidnapping, after allegedly forcing a woman to unwillingly upload sexually explicit content to the popular entertainment website OnlyFans.

Clearwater police arrested Demarko Spears, 30, for his role in a kidnapping case, according to Fox13 News.

Spears was reportedly upset that the woman visited a strip club without him and proceeded to call her upwards of 100 times throughout the night.

The victim returned Spears call the next morning at approximately 7 am and when Spears arrived at her home, he slapped her across the face as she got in his car.

Spears also reportedly told the victim to turn over her paycheck and forced her to participate in a threesome with him and another woman as it was captured on video. She was also ordered to open an OnlyFans account at her own expense, then fork over any profits made from said video.

The victim attempted to flee twice — once when Spears pulled up to a credit union to cash the check and later on in the day at a local Costco. While in the parking lot at Costco, the victim managed to grab her phone and escape the vehicle before Spears tackled her to the ground. After a momentary tussle, Spears seized the phone along with her ID and fled the scene.

Spears is facing multiple charges including extortion, strong-arm robbery, felony battery, grand theft, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness.