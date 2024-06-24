Ohio woman faces charges after fatal incident involving her mother and police

A tragic series of events in Miami Township, Ohio, has led to Anna Millette, a 23-year-old from the Cincinnati area, facing severe legal charges. Millette is accused of the aggravated murder of her mother, Joyce Millette, and additional charges related to assaulting police officers during her subsequent arrest.

The incident occurred when Anna allegedly used her car to pin her mother against a garage wall, leading to fatal injuries. The situation escalated when police arrived at the scene, and bodycam footage captured the moment Anna ignored commands to exit her vehicle, instead choosing to speed away, injuring two officers in the process.

Prior incidents

This is not the first time Anna Millette has been involved in a violent incident with a vehicle. In May 2022, she reportedly ran over her boyfriend, Timothy Escobar, after he ended their relationship. Escobar sustained a head injury but later stated that he did not take the incident personally, attributing Anna’s actions to her mental health struggles.

Anna Millette had previously served over a year in jail for the assault on Escobar and was released on probation in July 2023. The recent events have brought to light the ongoing challenges she faces with mental health, which her boyfriend and mother had unsuccessfully tried to address by seeking hospital treatment.

The community and authorities are now grappling with the consequences of these tragic events, highlighting the critical need for effective mental health support and intervention.