Jay-Z and Meek Mill give New England Patriots owner a luxury whip (video)

New England Patriots owner and billionaire Robert Kraft celebrated his 80th birthday on June 5 and received a nice little gift from some of his celebrity friends that include Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.

The business mogul received a rare drop-top Bentley from his friends and was extremely surprised. Meek Mill posted Kraft receiving his new ride on Instagram, which came with a big bow on the front as well as a card that read “Happy 80th birthday Robert Kraft” on the front and a card on the inside that read, “Except you look 40 and act 25.”

Apparently the car was a rare find as Kraft says, “that’s exactly” what he had been looking at and “How the fudge did you get it because, we couldn’t get it,” he told Rubin as he hugged and thanked him.

In the clip Rubin says, “We knew you wouldn’t get it yourself. You went all in for this house so we thought we’d get you the car you were looking at. We have our resources and it’s been driving on a flatbed for a long time. They spent hours making it for us.”

Kraft, Rubin, Jay-Z and Meek Mill worked together to create the REFORM Alliance which addresses inequities in the criminal justice system that leave people on parole for years, creating more expenses for the state, and increases the recidivism rate. The organization also helps those returning home from prison transition back into society.

Kraft was also one of the public supporters of Meek Mill who visited thar rapper while he was in prison in 2018 for a parole violation.

He’s an amazing young man. I know how I’d feel if I were in the situation he is. He’s very intelligent. I’ve had the pleasure, through Michael, [of] getting to know him over the last two to three years — maybe even longer. Every time I see him, I just come away more impressed. It makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform,” Kraft said of Meek at the time to the media following the visit in 2018.

