‘Stuck with You’ actors Tammy Townsend, D. Woods reveal season 2 entanglements

The “Stuck with You” season two finale aired Thursday, June 10, on AMC Networks’ newly relaunched streaming service, ALLBLK . This season, Candace (Tammy Townsend) and Luvell (Timon Kyle Durrett) finally decided to move forward with their separation — until a new celebrity couple entered the scene, threatening to take their throne, diminish their brand, and rob them of a career-defining opportunity. Now, the show’s storybook celebrity couple will have to work harder than ever to fake their loving image. However, Luvell is focused on balancing a blooming romance, leaving Candace torn between what her heart wants, and what her career needs.

“Stuck with You” season two also showcased special guest appearances by Vivica A. Fox, AJ Johnson, Kenny Lattimore, Cindy Heron-Braggs, Jennifer Freeman, and more. Rolling out recently sat down with Townsend and co-star D. Woods (Mora) to learn more about what viewers can expect from season two and the season finale.

June 11, 2021

