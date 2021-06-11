‘Stuck with You’ season 2 finale finds Candace and Mora at odds

On the season two finale of “Stuck with You,” Mora, played by D. Woods, tries to convince Candace (Tammy Townsend) that she was intentionally sabotaged and set up. However, Candace seemingly has no other choice but to keep the show moving forward and suggests to Mora that she’s being “paranoid.” Watch this exclusive clip to decide who’s side you’re on.

“Stuck with You” airs on AMC Networks’ newly relaunched streaming service, ALLBLK, with guest appearances by Vivica A. Fox, AJ Johnson, Kenny Lattimore, Cindy Heron-Braggs of En Vogue, Jennifer Freeman and more.