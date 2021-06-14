Ex-NFL player arrested while his girlfriend remains missing

Former NFL player Kevin Ware was arrested again in suburban Houston on Friday, June 11, 2021, for allegedly violating supervisory conditions of his bail from a previous arrest. The media learned of the matter on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ware’s girlfriend has been missing for two months.

Ware, 40, is a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team. He reportedly was arrested in April and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances, according to the New York Daily News.

The newspaper also reported that Ware was released on a $23,000 bond in mid-April. Six days later, Ware and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski, got into a “violent fight” during a party at their house. Afterward, Pomanski went missing and has not been seen since.

Authorities told ABC 13 that Ware skipped out on mandatory supervision hearings in April and May. He was snatched off the streets on Friday by U.S. Marshals at a strip mall in Spring, Texas, 25 miles north of Houston.

Those close to Pomanski told “Inside Edition” that they suspect something has happened to her.

“It was strange that I had not heard from Taylor, especially on Mother’s Day, and it was also her father’s birthday. She never missed that type of stuff,” Pomanski’s mother, Leslie Mandeville, told the publication. “Never.”

An ex-boyfriend told KPRC 2 he was shocked to view Pomanski’s bruises and physical deterioration after dating Ware for only two months.

“There could be others that were around the house that night,” Eric Zuleger said about the house party fight. “I’m not for certain, but Kevin knows exactly what happened.”