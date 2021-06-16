Tommy Miles using dating platform to support manhood and accountability

Tommy Miles, aka Nephew Tommy, is preparing to wrap the fourth season of his highly rated Black dating show, “Ready to Love.” While the show provides Black singles with a second — or, in some cases, a third or fourth — chance at love, Miles takes the opportunity to define and champion manhood with the men on the show. Miles’ “man cave” conversations throughout the season with the men reflect Black men supporting one another while holding each other accountable.

Besides being a father of three, it appears that you mentor other young men quite a bit. Is this something you enjoy?

I do, and it’s not just young men. There are grown men also. There are men that have been a part of past seasons on the show that still call me for advice or input on something they are dealing with. It’s not something I sought out to do, but it’s something I take seriously and feel blessed to be in this position.

In your opinion, are there are a lot of men who don’t get the support or encouragement they need?

We wake up in the morning and we put this shield or armor on and we don’t show weakness or vulnerability because that’s just not what we do as Black men. I don’t think there are many men across the country that get a chance to have an opportunity to sit down like we do in the so-called man cave on the show. A lot of men carry a lot of burdens and trauma from the past. When you get around other brothers that are willing to peel away those layers, it’s like cutting a cancer out and being able to heal.

