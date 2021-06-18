Nestle’s Stephen Goosby instills respect as the foundation for fatherhood

A sales and marketing professional with Nestle USA, Stephen Goosby manages commercial coffee sales across multiple hospitality-professional segments throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Goosby, a proud native of Chicago, received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Morehouse College and his master’s degree in marketing from Roosevelt University. For the better part of two decades, Goosby has excelled as a leader in the marketing industry while simultaneously making time for his three children: Jalil (21), Amel (13) and Duran (12). An avid cook, community builder and basketball fan, Goosby also loves cheering on the Chicago Bulls with his mother whenever time permits.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

The legacy I hope to leave for my children is pride and awareness of themselves and their people. We started our education on African and African American history early, so they were armed with knowledge of our accomplishments and abilities to be great. They should have a thirst for information and a curiosity for life and experience. I want them to know they belong in any situation they chose to enter and excel where they chose to apply themselves.

How would you describe your fatherhood culture?

I describe my fatherhood culture as one of respect, truth and understanding. We lead with respect on both ends, starting with respect from the children to dad. I return that respect and lean in with truth and understanding for my children. This strategy tends to keep our home peaceful and the communication open.

From a father’s perspective, what two books would you recommend every child read?

I recommend every child read Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki, Native Son by Richard Wright and The Autobiography of Malcom X.

Why is it important to expose children to education and valuable skills?

It’s important to expose children to education and valuable skills so they can be competitive for college early on, as well as being prepared for professional opportunities throughout life. Education can also widen an individual’s perspective as their scope may grow with improved information.

Finish the sentence: “Never give up on yourself because… ”

Never give up on yourself because your second act is likely better than your first. A failure is only an opportunity to fine-tune a win.