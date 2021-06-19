Entrepreneur Cornell C. ‘Chico’ Conaway shares fondest memory of his father

Cornell C. “Chico” Conaway is a husband, an entrepreneur and a girl dad. The Baltimore, Maryland, native is married with three children — two stepsons and his internet sidekick, Brooke, who is his baby girl. A graduate of Bowie State University with a master’s degree in marketing from John’s Hopkins University, Conaway is the founder of Gainz Sportsgear, an elite fitness manufacturer that designs and develops wrist wraps, knee sleeves, resistance bands and other workout equipment. He can usually be found discussing his brand on his company’s Instagram page, @gainz_sportsgear, or making funny videos with his daughter on his personal page, @chicodsolo.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

The legacy that I think I am leaving is to have an entrepreneurial mindset. I wasn’t taught that as a child.

How would you describe your fatherhood culture?

I am the fun dad, but I have learned I need to have balance. If not, your kids will still think you’re playing when you mean business.

From a father’s perspective, what two books would you recommend every child read?

Well, if you have a daughter one of my favorite books is Hair Love by Matthew Cherry. Another great book is I am Enough by Grace Byers.

Why is it important to expose children to education and valuable skills?

I believe education is very important because it can get you in front of the right people, but I also believe life skills are just as valuable. We have to allow our kids to make mistakes in order to learn from them.

Read more on the next page.