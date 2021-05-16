Walik Gibson is a true example of the American dream. Growing up he did not have it easy by any means, but he never let up on the pursuit of excellence and success. In 2020, Gibson announced that he had become co-owner of Syndicate Marketing and Sports Management along with the rapper Boosie.

Though he has been successful in his personal life, he has never forgotten about his community. Gibson continues to make sure that the next wave of young entrepreneurs are poised and positioned to succeed. “I’m mentoring, I’m counseling, I’m teaching, and I’m learning at the same time,” he said of his commitment to entrepreneurial development.

In addition to all of Mr. Gibson’s great accolades, his most important is that of being a good father. Rolling out recently spoke with Gibson about being a dad for our Father Coach Club Series.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

The legacy that I am leaving for my children and the children of my community is that anything is possible with hard work. My goal is to develop young entrepreneurs. Being able to develop their business skills is important to me because I know that there is more to life and success than what they teach in the classroom.

Why is it important to expose children to new skills?

As a father, your goal is to prepare your children for when you are not there to help them. So, giving the proper education on various topics will prepare them for life. I focus on coaching my kids because it allows them to have a mutual understanding of each other.

What insightful advice would you suggest about building a network?

Shake everybody’s hand. Whether [they are] the janitor or the CEO, everybody you can meet and make a good impression on may someday help you without you even knowing.

Why should you read every day?

Reading every day is essential. It is something that all successful people do. Reading allows you to visualize and expand your thought process, while also teaching you valuable life lessons.

Finish the sentence: “Never give up on yourself because… ”

Never give up on yourself because I will always believe in you. Giving up is not going to make it easier

or help the problem go away. Giving up allows you to have regrets, sometimes when you are going

through certain things you lose faith in yourself, but I will always believe in you 100 percent.