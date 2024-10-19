Cory Hardrict embracing parenting after divorce

Cory Hardrict, the talented actor known for his roles in popular series like “All American: Homecoming,” is not just a star on screen but also a devoted father to his two children, Cairo and Cree, whom he shares with ex-wife Tia Mowry. Hardrict’s commitment to fatherhood shines brightly, especially during weekends when he dedicates his time to engaging in various activities with his kids.

Fatherhood: A priority

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Hardrict revealed that he strives to make the most of his weekends with his children, stating, “When it’s daddy’s weekend, we have a ball.” He elaborated that he manages to do around 30 activities in a single day, showcasing his enthusiasm for spending quality time with Cairo, who is 6, and Cree, who is 13. This level of engagement highlights Hardrict’s belief in the importance of being an active and present parent.

Every moment counts

During a recent appearance at the 7th Annual Black Love Summit in Los Angeles, where he was a guest speaker on a fatherhood panel, Hardrict shared a touching moment from his weekend routine. He recounted how he took the time to do his daughter’s hair, demonstrating his hands-on approach to parenting. “I had to get some grease I seen in the house and we was good to go. I slicked that thing down and we here,” he said, emphasizing the joy he finds in these everyday tasks.

Overcoming challenges

Hardrict’s journey as a father has not been without its challenges. After 14 years of marriage, he and Tia Mowry finalized their divorce in 2023. Reflecting on this difficult period, he admitted that it was tough to navigate the emotional turmoil of the separation. In a candid moment shared at the American Black Film Festival, he expressed, “It’s tough when it feels like you’re going through something alone and no one understands.” He revealed that he spent a year and a half crying himself to sleep, highlighting the emotional weight of the situation.

Finding strength in fatherhood

Despite the hardships, Hardrict has emerged stronger, attributing his resilience to his love for his children. He stated, “People who know me, know that my kids and family were everything to me. I’m stronger than I thought I was. By the grace of God, I’m here, and I’m still going.” This sentiment underscores the profound impact that fatherhood has on his life, serving as a source of motivation and purpose.

Inspiring future generations

Hardrict’s aspirations for fatherhood extend beyond just being present; he aims to uplift and inspire his children. He believes in instilling values such as integrity and moral character, which he hopes they will carry with them throughout their lives. “The idea of just having children was a beautiful thing to me, and it still is,” he shared, emphasizing the importance of nurturing the next generation.