The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard deftly interweaves comedy, action, and a whole lot of bad words.

In the follow-up film to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Salma Hayek joins the cast as Sonia Kincaid, the wife of Samuel L. Jackson (Darius Kincaid). Ryan Reynolds returns as hitman Michael Bryce. When Sonia is in danger, Bryce continues his friendship with Darius to save her.

Speaking to rolling out, Hayek explains how grateful she is to play an action-filled role like Sonia at 50. Plus, her No. 1 tip for staying youthful and beautiful.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is playing in theaters now.

June 19, 2021

