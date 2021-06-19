The Migos to release docuseries on jewelry and hip-hop called ‘Ice Cold’

The Migos will executive produce the upcoming YouTube original series called “Ice Cold,” which will explore hip-hop’s fascination with jewelry. The four-episode docuseries features rappers discussing their genuine gems and dazzling diamonds as well as the jewelers who make those elaborate pieces.

“What’s happening? This is The Migos and we are the executive producers on ‘Ice Cold.’ It’s a history on jewelry. It’s a history on diamonds and the hard work and sweat it took to get it. In our community, we do it to make ourselves shine. It’s a money symbol,” the trio stated in the series’ trailer.

French Montana, Lil Baby, J Balvin, A$AP Ferg, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Slick Rick, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Talib Kweli are a few MCs along with The Migos who discuss their reasons for buying the chains, many of which have come with million-dollar plus price tags. “Ice Cold” also explores the social-economic background of these rappers that contributes to them flaunting their wealth on their necks, hands and ears.

“If you live in America, you have to participate in capitalism. To a lot of people who have not been able to build that same type of generational wealth as White people in this country, the best way that you can show you’re a good capitalist is to [flash] how big and fly my chain is,” states Talib Kweli in the trailer.

Celebrity jewelers including Ben Baller, Eliantte, Johnny Dang and Icebox also discuss some of the more elaborate pieces they’ve crafted and the meaning behind the designs and characters that are flooded with diamonds.

“We all have our own ways of feeling and displaying success. This series explores that concept through the story of hip-hop jewelry. It’s a deeper look at the construct of ’The American Dream’ and how hip-hop has redefined it through jewelry and creative expression,” added director Karam Gill.

All four episodes of “Ice Cold” premiere on Thursday, July 8 exclusively on the Migos’ YouTube Channel. Check out the trailer on the following page.