Cynthia Bailey hosts opening of Juan and Gee Smalls’ new brunch spot

Juan and Gee Smalls, two of the Atlanta area’s hottest restauranteurs and the owners of Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen on Main Street in Historic College Park, Georgia, tapped “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey to host the grand opening of their new brunch eatery, “The Breakfast Boys” on Monday evening, June 28, 2021.

It’s an all-day breakfast, brunch and social dining experience with a cozy antique interior design paired with a Miami South Beach curb appeal. And this time around, the Smalls have added as a third owner, veteran chef and restaurant consultant Lorenzo Wyche, who opened his first popular brunch-focused restaurant, “The Social House,” 14 years ago in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood. He had a successful run there before closing it in 2013.

“Lorenzo Wyche has over 80 restaurants attached to his name. Adding him as an owner and third member to form The Breakfast Boys just seemed like a no-brainer,” Juan Smalls said.

“With two restaurants — Virgil’s [is] also located down the street — we now have the right staff in place where we feel comfortable both spots can flow smoothly in full operation,” added Gee Smalls.

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom was joined at the grand opening and ribbon-cutting event by a number of local celebrities and city officials, including College Park City Councilman Kenny Allen, Main Street manager Renee Coakley, interim city manager Mercedes Miller and director of economic development Artie Jones III, reality stars Dr. Contessa Metcalfe (Bravo’s “Married to Medicine”) and Yaya Bates (WE tv’s “Beyond the Pole”), actor T.C. Carson and others.

The Breakfast Boys’ menu features green eggs and lamb, jerk chicken and waffles paired with peach cobbler lattes and passionfruit mimosas and so much more. The restaurant is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 3217 Main St. in College Park. Learn more at www.eatatbreakfastboys.com and follow @eatatbreakfastboys on Instagram.

Check out the photo gallery from the event after the break.