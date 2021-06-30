Phylicia Rashad bashed for celebrating Bill Cosby’s release from prison

As a growing crowd of angry protesters and supporters congregate near Bill Cosby’s home, his TV wife Phylicia Rashad is getting resoundingly bashed for celebrating the disgraced comedian’s release from prison.

Cosby, as rolling out reported, had his conviction vacated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. “The Cosby Show” creator has already been freed from confinement and back at his mansion after serving two years on sexual assault convictions.

Not long after Cosby exited the SCI Phoenix prison outside Philadelphia, Rashad penned this tweet that ignited a firestorm of outrage from Twitter users:

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Rashad has long held the belief that the toppling of Cosby’s towering legacy was a conspiracy.

“Forget these women,” Rashad allegedly told Showbiz 411 back in 2015. “What you’re seeing is the destruction of a legacy. And I think it’s orchestrated. I don’t know why or who’s doing it, but it’s the legacy. And it’s a legacy that is so important to the culture.”

The woman who played Claire Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” later told “ABC World News Tonight” that she was flagrantly misquoted.

“That was a misquote. That is not what I said,” Rashad said. “What I said is, ‘this is not about the women. This is about something else. This is about the obliteration of legacy.’”

A cross-section of people has expressed indignation at both Rashad and Cosby, with some now questioning Rashad’s ability to continue teaching at her alma mater, Howard University.

* tearfully whispers 'bye Phylicia' * https://t.co/8Dn84XPBNp — Barred and Boujee and Unionized (@AudreLawdAMercy) June 30, 2021

There are plenty of all time awful tweets. But this is the all time most disapointing tweet. https://t.co/EGzICWoySa — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) June 30, 2021

If she was really confident in #BillCosby innocence why did she turn off replies? #PhyliciaRashad hmm. pic.twitter.com/PXm9RhJI29 — 🏳️‍🌈Christopher Thornton 🏳️‍🌈 (@ChrisRThornton) June 30, 2021

Perhaps it’s not too late for you to “right a wrong” too @HowardU. #PhyliciaRashad is no ally for young women. https://t.co/u9tfJRgGmL — Dawn (@Alba_Dawn) June 30, 2021

Quote by #PhyliciaRashad: "Any time women come together with a collective intention, it's a powerful thing… when women come together with a collective intention, magic happens." Apparently, when women come together to stand up to rapists, she doesn't support the 'magic.' — Leigh Anne Jasheway (@lajfun) June 30, 2021

There is a minority of Twitter users, however, who stand by Rashad and her sentiments.