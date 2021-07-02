Lamar Odom and Liza Morales rip each other over child support

The ongoing child support war between former NBA star Lamar Odom and the mother of his two children, Liza Morales, ratcheted up multiple notches after Odom was chewed out by the judge in the case.

Morales filed a lawsuit in New York accusing the ex-Los Angeles Laker of not honoring a 2015 child custody agreement and claiming that she has not received any payments since 2020.

The judge blistered Odom for allegedly defaulting on his payments. Odom reportedly owes $91,000 in child support and $83,000 to Morales for the apartment in which she resides. His name is on the lease. Morales also accuses Odom of falling behind on the agreed-upon $24,000 for college tuition and room and board for their son.

“If Mr. Odom is in good enough shape to participate in a boxing match, he’s certainly in good enough shape to abide by his obligations to support his children as set forth in the settlement agreement,” Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Matthew Cooper said during a video hearing, according to the New York Post‘s “Page Six” column.

After the judge’s words went viral, Odom ripped into Morales in a letter written for his 750,000 Instagram followers to read.

“Enough is enough,” Odom continued on his long diatribe against Morales. “I do not get pension from the NBA until I’m 46. I do not own a CBD line, I did not get paid $40k from Celebrity Boxing. Am I building a solid brand? YES. Do I send my kids money monthly? Hell yes!

“Do I support Liza? No !!! And I shouldn’t be made to either! So I will have my day in court, I was never served papers to appear and I will be filing an injunction to this bitter Judges order.

“To the Liza’s who sit on their a–es and expect a handout, who lie and manipulate their children, who use their children as pawns, who creates stories and scenarios to attract attention, may you seek healing and counseling for your brokenness ~ you need it.”

