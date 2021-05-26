Lamar Odom appears desperate to get back with the Kardashians

Lamar Odom misses the Kardashian clan so much that it hurts his heart.

The former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star and NBA champion admitted to Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy” that being in the Kardashian-Jenner family amounted to the happiest moments of his adult life.

Odom famously flamed out while married to Khloé Kardashian from Sept. 27, 2009, to Dec. 17, 2016, as he flagrantly flaunted his gang of extramarital affairs and incessant drug use.

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” Odom told Cohen. “I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully, in time people heal and will] be able to forgive me.”

Because of the pain and abject international humiliation he inflicted upon his ex-wife, Odom revealed that he no longer has any communication with her nor with the rest of her reality TV family.

“Of course, anyone’s always gonna miss love,” Odom said. “That’s genuine. You know, the personalities, just spending time with them. It was one of the best times in my adult life.”

The enduring love is evidently mutual. During a 2019 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Odom’s ex-wife told her sisters she still adores Odom but doesn’t trust him nor was she ready to get back with him.

“I, like, miss him, all the time,” Kardashian admitted. “But not in a place that I want to get back with him. I just knew we were all going to talk again at some point. I’m just so happy.”

Check out Kardashian discussing Odom below in a 2016 “Good Morning America” interview in the video below.