Actress Suzzanne Douglas of ‘Parent ‘Hood’ fame dead at 64

Actress Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her starring roles in the sitcom “Parent ‘Hood” and the cult movie classic How Stella Got Her Groove Back, has died. She was 64.

The cause of Douglas’ death had not been disclosed at press time.

The sad news was announced first on Tuesday, June 6, 2021, by Douglas’ cousin, Angela Tee, who wrote on Facebook, “A beautiful and talented actress made her transition today,” according to Entertainment Weekly. “She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world… The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever.”

Douglas first catapulted to fame in 1989 starring opposite Sammy Davis Jr. and Gregory Hines in the acclaimed movie Tap. She earned an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Perhaps her most prominent role came as matriarch Jerri Peterson on the Robert Townsend family comedy “Parent ‘Hood,” which ran from 1995 to 1999.

Mrs Peterson on

Parent Hood R.I.Power

Mrs Suzzanne Douglas pic.twitter.com/IA6WDFjEl1 — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) July 7, 2021

Douglas also shined as Brenda in 1994’s The Inkwell, Gloria in 1994’s Jason’s Lyric, and Angela in 1998’s How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Later, she portrayed Grammy winner Cissy Houston, the mother of Whitney Houston, in the 2015 biopic Whitney. Douglas also had a recurring role on the seminal comedy “The Cosby Show.”

Veteran, award winning actress, Suzzanne Douglas played "Rebecca", Denise's friend on 'The Cosby Show', who was able to talk Denise into going back to college! pic.twitter.com/LgFpQJoWCF — The Hillman Files (@thehillmanfiles) July 7, 2021

Close friends and former costars such as Jada Pinkett Smith began saluting Douglas on Wednesday morning, July 7.

I woke up this morning to the news that Suzzanne Douglas has passed away. I worked with Suzzanne in the film Inkwell. She was an elegant, gentle warm spirit. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in love. pic.twitter.com/fBUf3coIVb — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 7, 2021

Friend and TV producer Stephanie Perry Moore posted this touching tribute along with a photo of her and Douglas on her Facebook page: “I got to stand beside greatness. Suzanne Douglas Cobb, I love you dear lady. Thanks for always checking on me and for showing me elegance and grace walking. I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you. Heaven is richer.”