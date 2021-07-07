Ludacris reacts to idea of ‘Fast & Furious’ and ‘Jurassic World’ mashup (video)

Over the past few months, fans on social media have been discussing the possibility of a movie mashup involving Jurassic World and The Fast & The Furious.

On Tuesday night, July 6, 2021, comedian Wanda Sykes, who was the guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” asked rapper and “Fast & Furious” star Ludacris what he thought about the idea.

“That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” Ludacris said. “I’m just going to be honest with you. Look, they surprised me in this franchise with a lot of things of how we continue to top ourselves. But nowhere in my right mind do I see Jurassic World and Fast & Furious coming together. Maybe they gotta convince me, but I just don’t see it. That’s ludicrous. Pun intended, for sure.”

Sykes was quick to mention that the mashup wouldn’t be that much of a stretch considering some things going on in F9, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, such as driving a car into outer space.

“I’m trying to say all these fast cars and dinosaurs together, it doesn’t make sense to me,” Luda responded. “But yeah, you’re right. Both of those are ludicrous. You’re 100 percent correct.”

Luda isn’t the first person from the extended Fast & Furious family to address Jurassic concerns. Last month, Vin Diesel addressed the mashup idea but didn’t say whether he thought it would be something to look forward to.

Check out more of what Ludacris had to say around the 9:30 mark in the video on the next page. What do you think?