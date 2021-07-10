LaMelo Ball partners with tech platform owned by a Black woman

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is making smart business moves off the court to ensure that he’s financially well off once he hangs up his sneakers. While that won’t be anytime soon for the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, Ball has partnered with Powerhandz, a global athletic training and rehabilitation product tech platform that is owned by Black entrepreneur, Danyel Surrency Jones. The company also recently merged with PH Innovation Holdings as they take their brand to the next level.

In his new partnership, Ball will serve as a general partner, brand ambassador and board member of PH Innovation Holdings, Inc. and The Power to Give Foundation. The business partnership was organically formed as Ball started using the Powerhandz anti-grip weighted gloves to train in 2019. The product worked so well that the NBA star and his manager and trainer, Jermaine Jackson Sr., researched the company and then the talks began.

“Their basketball collection is nice. The gloves and powersuit challenge me and I’m excited to see us connect everything to our new training app. I liked the overall vision so much, I didn’t want to just be a customer, I wanted to be a major partner, have ownership to create together, and share my training with youth all over the world. Then it was cool to find out the company is owned by a Black woman. Training is my lifestyle. Using Powerhandz during training and pre-game warm-ups just activates everything. I feel more explosive on the court,” Ball revealed in a statement to Forbes.

The star rookie is also one of five players nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete which will be announced Saturday, July 10, during the ESPY Awards. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Washington Football Team defensive lineman Chase Young and Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield, are also nominated for the award. Herbert was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Young took home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors while Dangerfield was named WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The ESPY Awards air at 10 p.m. tonight on ABC.