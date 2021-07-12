Drake mentoring his girlfriend’s teen son

Drake has reportedly been mentoring his new girlfriend Johanna Leia’s son about dealing with fame.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper is believed to have met the 40-year-old model at high school basketball, and the 34-year-old rapper has since been giving Sierra Canyon HS player, Amari Bailey, who is set to join UCLA next year, some guidance on dealing with the attention that comes with being a major basketball professional, TMZ reports.

Earlier this week, Drake rented out the entire Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for a date with Johanna.

The musician was spotted wining and dining the dark-haired beauty at a table for two along the baseball field on Thursday, July 8, 2021, after renting out the entire stadium — which is the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers — for a romantic dinner date with the model.

ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Christi tweeted about the news, writing: “@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #[email protected]#Drizzy.”

In photos shared by the reporter, Leia was seen wearing a Dodgers jersey while the “God’s Plan” hitmaker was decked out in his signature sweater look.

Their table had champagne glasses and various vases filled with flowers on it.

Drake — who has 3-year-old son Adonis with Sophie Brussaux — has kept his love life out of the spotlight in recent years, but his most high-profile romance was with fellow musician Rihanna.

The couple broke things off in 2016, and although it was claimed at the time they could have rekindled their romance, the pair stayed separated.