Wait, what? Eddie Murphy’s son is in love with Martin Lawrence’s daughter

This is like something out of a blockbuster romance film. The son of comedy legend Eddie Murphy and the daughter of iconic jokester Martin Lawrence have fallen in love with each other.

Eric Murphy, 32, and Jasmine Lawrence, 25, have publicly declared their mutual love for each other on their respective Instagram accounts. Lawrence gushed over her boyfriend in a heartwarming birthday tribute on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she told her 415,000 Instagram followers. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! 🖤✨.”

Eric Murphy returned the sentiments by saying “You’re so sweet. Thank you my baby. I LOVE YOU!!

In late June 2021, the younger Murphy was even more definitive in his declaration of love for Lawrence, though no one knew at that time that they were the offspring of Hollywood royalty: “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou,” Murphy told Lawrence.

Both of these photogenic lovebirds are the eldest children of their respective fathers. It is not surprising that they would eventually connect as their all-time great comedic fathers have been close friends for decades. Eddie Murphy and Marin Lawrence starred together in the hilarious comedy Life back in 1999.

Moreover, both Eric Murphy and Jasmine Lawrence are following in their fathers’ footsteps to a certain degree.

Eric Murphy has reportedly done work as a writer and voice actor in Los Angeles, Page Six reports. Jasmine Lawrence, a graduate of the elite Duke University, is also an actress like her father. Some fans may recognize her appearance in Bad Boys For Life where she gave her own dad, Martin Lawrence, and Will Smith a hard time getting into a nightclub.

While this unlikeliest of romances has taken the world by surprise, flip the page to read what Murphy has to say about how his children have turned out.