BET Presents: The Encore is heating up! Will Pam and Kima from 'Total' make amends?

Check out this exclusive clip of Pam and Kima from the 90’s girl group Total, meeting for the first time in over four years. Their reunion was tearful and very emotional for the both of them, but will this reunion help to mend their friendship? Check out the clip and let us know what you think. Was Pam or Kima justified their feelings?

BET Presents: The Encore airs Wednesday nights at 10pm ET on BET. Tune in!

July 14, 2021

