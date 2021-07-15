Former Federal Prosecutor Joins Sheriff Victor Hill’s Defense Team

An interesting twist occurred this week with the federal four count indictment against Clayton County’s controversial Sheriff Victor Hill. Lynsey M. Barron, a former federal prosecutor who worked in the very office that brought charges against Sheriff Hill made an entry of appearance joining Hill’s legal team and filed motions on July 12th, 2021 outlining why the government has no legal evidence to bring charges against Sheriff Hill.

Clayton County’s “Crime Fighting” Sheriff was indicted on April 19th, 2021 on four counts of willfully depriving four detainees at the Clayton County Jail of “the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by law enforcement officers amounting to punishment,” in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 242.1.

Barron filed two motions for Hill:

1. A Motion to Dismiss the Indictment and Request For Oral Argument

2. A Motions for A Bill of Particular

Barron’s motion to dismiss starts out strong stating “The government has selected Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to test a novel theory of prosecution: whether placing detainees in a restraint chair-with no other violent act an no significant injury-constitutes excessive force amounting to punishment without due process of law”. Barron’s motion continues making a concerning statement of fact that “no person in this judicial circuit has ever been criminally prosecuted or even held civilly liable for so little”.

Furthermore, in the nineteen-page document for the “Motion to Dismiss the Incident and the Request for Oral Argument”, Hill’s legal team lays out an argument that the “Court stands as a gatekeeper” when there is “an infirmity of law in the prosecution.” According to the Motion, the infirmity here is that Hill is charged with crimes for which he lacked notice, due to there being no statute nor case law indicating that the use of a restraint chair is against the law. Restraint chairs are used by medical facilities, jails and mental health units across America to protect the individual and others from harm.

The “notice” that the Motion speaks of is that Hill–did not have fair warning that the use of a restraint chair under these circumstances was a crime. With the supporting arguments that:

A. It Is Not “Clearly Established” that the Use of a Restraint Chair Even

Constitutes the Use of Force.

B. Even if the Use of a Restraint Chair Constitutes the Use of Force, the

Amount of Force Used Was Not Objectively Unreasonable Under

Clearly Established Law.

C. As a Matter of Policy, This Court Should Be Judicious in Allowing

Prosecutions for Jail Administration Decisions in the Absence of

Clearly Established Law.

In “The Motion For A Bill of Particulars”, it raises a relevant question in the indictment, which is, what is considered obsessive? The federal indictment against Hill never stated the amount of time that was considered “obsessive/unconstitutional” nor did it note any bodily injuries sustained by any of the detainees, which legal experts say is required. Hill’s team asked the following questions in “The Motions of Bill of Particulars”

1. What is the specific “physical pain” and “bodily injury” suffered by J.A.

(Count One), C.H. (Count Two), J.H. (Count Three), and G. H. (Count

Four)?

2. With respect to each count, what is the period of time the Government

contends would have been “justified by any legitimate non-punitive

government purpose?”

The need to have these questions answered in this particular motion is because if Hill is prosecuted for the unconstitutional use of the restraining chair without causing body injuries or harm it would be the first time in this nation’s history a law enforcement official is criminally prosecuted for using a restraint chair with no bodily injury.

Ironically, another former federal prosecutor in Atlanta also raised concerns about the case when Hill was first indicted earlier this year April 27, 2021. Bret Williams told 11 Alive News that he believes the case will be difficult to prove, even if prosecutors have video from inside the jail. “The fact that he’s popular and-or controversial, positively or negatively, I hope has no bearing” on the case, Williams said. “It’s not a referendum on the life and times of Victor Hill, it’s about—did he commit these crimes?”

Barron’s motion to dismiss the indictment against the controversial Sheriff is strong, arguing “the Government needs to show up to court with considerably more egregious conduct than the use of a restraint chair. After an exhaustive investigation, the Government failed to find any serious criminal conduct and so heaves this Hail Mary pass. Given the Government’s unprecedented overreach here, Sheriff Hill requests that this Court grant oral argument if helpful and dismiss the Indictment.”

Ann Hill-Bond is a freelance writer who is both persistent and earnest, which makes her a valuable asset to the culture.