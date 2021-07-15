Kevin Hart lands talk show, ‘Hart to Heart’

Kevin Hart “couldn’t be more excited” to have landed his own talk show.

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” actor will front “Hart to Heart” on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service and each hour-long episode will see the 42-year-old star engage in a candid conversation with big name guests over a glass of wine in his virtual wine cellar.

He said: “There’s something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and Hart to Heart is about capturing that magic.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud’s partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they’ve never seen them before; it’s real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine.”

And the “Fatherhood” actor insisted the program will be more than “just a talk show”.

Speaking in a teaser trailer for the show, he said: “Welcome to my first-ever talk show. I know what you’re thinking: you’re like, ‘Oh, Kevin, it’s just a talk show. No big deal.’ Wrong, people!”

“We’re going to get to know one another. We drink wine here. We’re going to have a Hart to heart.”

Guests for the series will be announced weekly ahead of the episode’s broadcast but they will “represent Kevin’s range of interests and influences” from musicians to actors.

And Peacock pledged there would be “no topic off limits” during the discussions, as Kevin sets out to learn “what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status.”

The first three episodes of ‘Hart to Heart’ will stream on Peacock starting on the 5th of August.