Zenni and the Chicago Bulls refurbish park on Chicago’s southside

On July 14, 2021, The Chicago Bulls, in partnership with Zenni the Chicago Park District and Bulls point guard Ryan Arcidiacono, unveiled a redesigned basketball court at Burnside Park in the heart of the southside. Chicago Bulls legends and 3-time NBA champions Toni Kukoc and Randy Brown were on hand to aid in the celebration. The refurbishment is part of a year-round Zenni initiative called “Framing the Future” that provides affordable eyewear and eye protection to the Chicago community and enhances the facilities and programs at parks throughout the city.

The refurbished court represents a new beginning for the community. Neighbors and local community politicians and organizers were present for the celebration. Rolling out asked the alderman of the 8th ward, Michelle Harris, what this new court means to her community.

“It means that somebody cares about us. Somebody took the time to give us a fabulous gift that will transform a little playlot that nobody knows exists and put it on the map. What the Chicago Bulls and Zenni have done today has really put Burnside park on the map. Everybody will be coming around here just to see the artwork. I want to give a big shout-out to Anthony Lewellen, the young man who designed this. It’s really going to transform Burnside Park. “ said Harris

Media participated in a challenge against Ryan Arcidiacono and Randy Brown that raised a donation of more than $10,000 to the Illinois program to prevent blindness.

The children of the community were out celebrating the new court with Bulls mascot Benny the Bull and the world-renowned bucket boys showed up to put their skills on display. It was an exciting moment to celebrate a great cause. This represents a great moment for the city of Chicago as many social issues continue to plague the city.

Take a look at a few pics below.