Keyshia Cole remembers her mother’s humor as she grieves openly on social media

Keyshia Cole “doesn’t know how to feel” following the death of her biological mother.

The 39-year-old singer has paid tribute to Frankie Lons after she passed away earlier this week and admitted the loss of her parent wasn’t something she was prepared for.

She shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram and wrote: “This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH.

“I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!! but you will be missed.(sic)”

Keyshia went on to remember Frankie’s “unmatched” sense of humor.

She continued: “It’s crazy because… For weeks I’ve been quoting you, from the goose that laid the golden egg, to calling Neffe shoes slow burners, cause they were bought scuffed up already. your humor was unmatched!!!

“Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality…. we all did.(sic)”

The “Let It Go” singer — who was adopted by family friends Leon and Yvonne Cole when she was two years old — concluded her post by expressing her love for her mother.

She wrote: “I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt.

“When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences …. WE LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! Frank da bank!(sic)”

Keyshia’s sister, Elite Noel, had confirmed earlier this week that their parent had died from an overdose on her 61st birthday after years of addiction.