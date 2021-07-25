Mielle Organics celebrates 7 years with new facility

On July 23, 2021 Mielle Organics celebrated their seventh year of business in grand fashion. The Black-owned women-led global beauty brand broke ground on a fifty thousand square feet expansion of their warehouse and facility in Merrillville, Indiana. Merrillville councilman Shawn Petit presented a proclamation in recognition of their contributions to the local community and the value they have added by doing business in Merrillville and providing jobs to its citizens.

Rolling out spoke with Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics CEO, and asked her what the business expansion means to the people of Merrillville and Black people as a whole. “This win is a win for us as a community [and] as Black people. We are changing the narrative of women-led Black businesses only making it to five years in business or closing very quickly. We are changing that dynamic and the trajectory of the future for aspiring Black entrepreneurs who can see themselves in us. This expansion allows us to provide opportunity, provide employment, training education and economic expansion, not only for the city of Merrillville, but for Black people as a whole.” said Rodriguez

The groundbreaking comes right after securing a nine-figure investment deal for Berkshire partners. They have also launched their 2021 Global Education and Entrepreneurship program in partnership with Rutgers University and the Newark Business Hub.

The groundbreaking was preceded by a prayer. This business is unapologetically faith-based and daws on their belief as a sense of strength and direction. Rolling out asked Melvin Rodriguez, COO why it is important that they are faith-based. “Fundamentally this is all [God]. We are just vessels utilizing what is his and we pay it all to him. We understand that and we keep God at the center in all that we do.” said Rodriguez

