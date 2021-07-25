Whitney Houston hologram concert tour to debut with Las Vegas residency

It’s been more than nine years since Whitney Houston passed away on that fateful day in February of 2012. Amazingly, the legendary diva still has at least one more concert tour to bring to her fans. Houston’s estate has announced an upcoming hologram residency in Las Vegas after previously announcing plans for a hologram tour in 2019.

An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert is scheduled to open on Oct. 26 at Harrah’s in Sin City. The upcoming performance is described as featuring “the voice of the deceased diva, along with a live four-piece band, plus backup singers and dancers.” The concert will feature digitally remastered versions of some of Houston’s biggest hits like “I Will Always Love You” and “The Greatest Love of All.”

Houston’s estate partnered with Primary Wave which previously acquired 50 percent of the estate’s assets and started organizing the performance in 2019. Pat Houston is the singer’s sister-in-law and executor of her estate.

“While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. An Evening with Whitney is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston, because they deserve nothing less,” Pat Houston stated of the concert in a statement to Variety.

Whitney’s hologram images will be provided by Base Hologram and tickets for the show are available at Ticketmaster and will run between $52 -$98.

“It’s an honor to be able to help add to her legacy with this project and present her incomparable talent in a way that will resonate with longtime fans and new generations alike. If you were lucky [enough] to see Whitney perform live, this is an opportunity to see her again. If you weren’t so lucky, this is the closest you may ever get to experience what it was like,” added Base Hologram CEO Brian Becker in the statement.

Check out the announcement below.