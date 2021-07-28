 Skip to content

Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around competition

By N. Ali Early | July 28, 2021 |

Simone Biles at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2016 (Photo credit: Bang Media)

A little more than 24 hours ago Simone Biles made the heartwrenching decision to withdraw from the team all-around competition, citing mental health as the sole reason for not wanting to move forward.

Today, July 28, Biles made another tough decision that will undoubtedly add to her legend, as she withdrew from individual all-around competition.

While plenty of “proud Americans” found reason to criticize Biles for her decision to withdraw from team competition, there is a growing legion of people from around the globe that is lifting her up. Biles courage to protect her well-being caught the attention of countless celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, former NBA player Rex Chapman, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, The Cartoon Network and hordes of others.

Comedian and TV personality Chelsea Handler tweeted, “I support Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka— their right to choose what’s best for them is courageous and respectable. And if someone has a problem with it (Megyn Kelly), I have a good indica to recommend, it’ll calm you down.”

There is an outside chance that Biles could compete next week in the individual event finals, per the USA Olympic Gymnastics Twitter account, but that has yet to be determined.



