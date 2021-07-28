Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around competition

A little more than 24 hours ago Simone Biles made the heartwrenching decision to withdraw from the team all-around competition, citing mental health as the sole reason for not wanting to move forward.

Today, July 28, Biles made another tough decision that will undoubtedly add to her legend, as she withdrew from individual all-around competition.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

While plenty of “proud Americans” found reason to criticize Biles for her decision to withdraw from team competition, there is a growing legion of people from around the globe that is lifting her up. Biles courage to protect her well-being caught the attention of countless celebrities, including Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, former NBA player Rex Chapman, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, The Cartoon Network and hordes of others.

Comedian and TV personality Chelsea Handler tweeted, “I support Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka— their right to choose what’s best for them is courageous and respectable. And if someone has a problem with it (Megyn Kelly), I have a good indica to recommend, it’ll calm you down.”

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 28, 2021

Giving @Simone_Biles & @NaomiOsaka their flowers for speaking up & protecting their mental & physical health 🏆🙌🏾 Thank you for inspiring us, not just by advancing your sports but also showing your human side, and we love you for all of it#Olympics #PowerpuffGirls #SimoneBiles pic.twitter.com/FUB0shVYwT — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) July 28, 2021

For the past decade Simone Biles racked up 27 gold medals. Radio silence from those w/so much to say now. Saying positive things about a Blk woman isn’t what you do. We all know this isn’t about her dropping out of Olympics but a chance to criticize, bully and drag a WOC down. — Ty Ross (@cooltxchick) July 28, 2021

There is an outside chance that Biles could compete next week in the individual event finals, per the USA Olympic Gymnastics Twitter account, but that has yet to be determined.