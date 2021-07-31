Soulja Boy launching his own strain of Mary Jane

Soulja Boy’s been making the clubs and speakers bang throughout the summer with his monstrous hit single “She Make It Clap” and now he’s taking his rambunctious energy into the cannabis industry. The artist also known as Big Draco is launching his Soulja Exotics cannabis brand with medicinal-quality marijuana. Dropping next week, the Soulja Exotics first release will be Grizzly Peak’s strain “Grease Runtz.” This indica strain is a completely dark, dense purple flower covered in trichomes created using proprietary genetics exclusive to Grizzly Peak.

“For years, I’ve been looking for a premium cannabis company to bring my product to market. Grizzly Peak grows their medicinal quality cannabis indoors in coco fiber giving it a smooth inhale and exhale. I have so much going on in my head, I use weed to help me relax and function better so I can focus on my music, videos and other entertainment businesses,” explained Soulja Boy to Revolt.

“After trying many of their products, I was convinced that these guys are top growers who can consistently deliver the type of high I have been looking for. It was easy for me to decide to launch my exclusive, limited quantities of my weed products in collab with Grizzly Peak,” he said.

