Groom arrested after shooting his best man on wedding day (video)

A married man who was still in his wedding tuxedo was arrested in southern Louisiana after allegedly shooting his best man whom he suspected of having affair with his newlywed wife.

Devin Jose Jones reportedly got into a verbal altercation with his wife and best man while they were driving together on the highway, just hours after his wedding went down. According to Yahoo! News, the three got stuck in traffic at around 11 p.m. on the Bonnet Carre Spillway because of a traffic accident in St. John the Baptist Parish, a 35-mile drive west of New Orleans.

While traffic was at a complete standstill, Jones began accusing his wife and best man of having an affair prior to their wedding. The two men exchanged words when, unexpectedly, Jones reportedly reached for a gun. The wife, still in her wedding dress, and the best man both fled the car and began running for their lives.

The wedding groom chased his best man, who was not identified by the media nor in police reports, and then shot the best man in the leg, according to WAFB. Jones also allegedly fired another shot that went through the back window of a car and hit the driver in the hand.

The unnamed wife was able to frantically locate an ambulance and asked the staff to help her get to cover. WAFB reports that, while the wife hid inside the vehicle, Jones angrily tried to break in the ambulance by banging on the doors and shaking the EMT truck.

Quick-responding deputies are credited with apprehending Jones. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, WAFB reported.