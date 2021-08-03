Soledad O’Brien partners with JPMorgan Chase for career advice series

Journalist Soledad O’Brien has partnered with JP Morgan Chase and LinkedIn for a new career advice column on the job networking platform. Advancing Black Pathways (ABP) Careers Series by JPMorgan Chase will deliver actionable advice to early and mid-career Black professionals starting Aug. 3 as part of an effort to grow the banking firm’s Black talent pipeline.

The “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien” broadcast journalist will host the six-part series, which will be streamed on LinkedIn Live, and cover a wide range of career paths within the financial institution. The ABP Careers Series stems from JPMorgan Chase’s efforts to improve diverse representation at the firm across all career levels and lines of business. O’Brien has been a member of the ABP Advisory Council since its launch in February 2019.

“One of the reasons I am so thrilled to be part of ABP is it opens a door for promising African Americans who might never have imagined themselves in banking. It’s always a win when you can give people new opportunities and a chance to dream a different future,” O’Brien told Black Enterprise.

The first episode will air on LinkedIn today, Aug.3 at 1 p.m. and will feature a discussion on why diverse representation in the financial advisory space is important and provide an overview of advisor-related career opportunities at the firm. In addition to streaming on LinkedIn Live, each of the episodes will be featured on the careers section of the Advancing Black Pathways website. Attendees are also encouraged to apply for open roles at Chase.

JPMorgan Chase executives will also discuss with O’Brien career paths and opportunities in community banking and financial health, as well as financial advisory and technology roles. There will also be an episode that provides tips for navigating your career and managing key challenges like how to make your resume stand out, navigate job changes, and tips for building your career through continual professional development opportunities.

Here are the topics and dates for each episode:

1. Aug. 3: Exploring a Career as a Financial Advisor

2. Aug. 10: Financial Health and the Role of Community Managers

3. Aug. 17: Exploring a Career in Tech

4. Aug. 24: Explore a Career in Corporate Treasury

5. Aug. 31: Explore a Career as an Internal Client Advisor

6. Sept. 7: Navigating Your Career: The Importance of Skill Building & Professional Development