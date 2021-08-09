Common connects with Oprah to produce docuseries on the criminal justice system

Common and Oprah Winfrey continue to build on their relationship since they both starred in Ava DuVernay’s Selma in 2014 and now he’s producing a new docuseries about the criminal justice system that will appear on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and discovery+.

OWN and discovery+ have given a straight-to-series order to “Justice, USA,” — a docuseries which takes a comprehensive insider 360-degree view of the criminal justice system. Common’s Think Common Entertainment spearheaded the project.

“I’m proud of this series because it takes an honest look at the criminal justice system and highlights its need for reform. One of the greatest problems with the justice system is its dehumanization of people. But we have the ability to change that. My hope is this documentary brings visibility and change to the criminal justice system in the most humane way,” Common told Deadline.

Marshall Goldberg, Mike Tollin, MSM, and Think Common Entertainment’s Tamara Brown will also serve as executive producers for the series, which is scheduled to premiere in 2022. Tomlin also executive produced the Michael Jordan docuseries “Last Dance.”

“We knew from the start that ‘Justice, USA’ is a series that must be made and brought to viewers,” OWN president Tina Perry also told Deadline. “What Mike, Common, Tamara, and Marshall are creating is a compelling and shockingly honest documentary that lays bare the often-ugly and unfortunate truth about the treatment of those most vulnerable by a complex and overburdened system that fails more than it succeeds.”

While Common starts to flex his power behind the scenes, the Chicago MC, who’s won multiple Grammys, an Oscar and an Emmy, is currently featured in the second season of “Never Have I Ever,” which is currently streaming on Netflix. He recently spoke with People about his role as the debonair dermatologist Dr. Chris Jackson on the series.

“He has a lot of layers to him, to be honest. He’s flashy and successful and really loves himself. But you really see he’s a caring person and a person who is trying to be a good father. It was fun. He’s not me but he has some elements of me,” he explained.

The multi-talented entertainer also returned to music this summer and released his latest single “Imagine,” featuring the smooth vocal of PJ.

Check out the thought-provoking heat below.