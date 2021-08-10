Attorney Ben Crump joins legal team to help free Master P’s brother C-Murder

Master P’s brother C-Murder is still fighting to be released from prison and has added lawyers Benjamin Crump and Ronald Haley Jr to his defense team. C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, is currently serving a life sentence without parole for murder and has always maintained his innocence. He recently went on a hunger strike to protest conditions at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Louisiana and made the statement through Instagram.

“Deplorable Conditions & Lack of treatment care and concern as well as medical neglect has been claiming the lives of inmates. This hunger strike is not just for me, it’s for US,” C- Murder posted on IG.

Crump and Haley also spoke about the conditions in the prison and released a statement about joining C-Murder’s fight.

“No one in the State of Louisiana is sentenced to contract COVID-19 nor die from it. There are far too many people who are unreasonably compromised due to existing medical conditions and older age who will suffer or die due to the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. There is no form of justice that should allow this level of neglect for the health and safety of those who are incarcerated,” the statement reads.

