BG Knocc Out describes how Eazy E fell ill during final studio session (video)

It’s been more than two decades since the godfather of gangsta rap, Eric “Eazy E” Wright, was pronounced dead. His cause of death has been a point of contention among many rap fans, Eazy’s friends and family for as long as he’s been gone. While it has been alleged that he was known to play out the sexual fantasies he often rapped about, none of his true supporters believed Wright was the victim of HIV and AIDS, as has been reported.

The overwhelming sentiment among those close to him and even casual observers, is that it happened entirely too fast. He was perfectly healthy one day, then had full-blown AIDS the next.

Via the all-new, groundbreaking WE TV exclusive, “The Mysterious Death of Eazy E,” the rap legend’s daughter, Ebie, is on a mission to reveal the truth about her father’s puzzling demise.

The investigative series begins tonight, Aug. 12 at 10 PM EST/PST in an attempt to answer the myriad of questions Ebie has. Along with her mother, Tracy (Eazy’s ex) and journalist, Jasmine Simpkins, the trio hits the ground running anywhere and everywhere, to get answers.

Below BG Knocc Out, who most notably collaborated with Eazy E on “Real Mutha—–kin G’s,” tells the story of how the gangsta rap patriarch’s lungs collapsed in the studio, shortly before he was admitted to the hospital.