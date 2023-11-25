Lil Eazy-E calls out Ice Cube and Dr. Dre in support of his father

Eazy-E was honored with a street named after him in Compton on Nov. 22, as the city officially changed the name of Auto Drive South’s 100 block to “Eazy Street.”

Eazy-E’s son, Lil Eazy-E, was present at the event and spoke about his father’s legacy, while also calling out a few of his father’s old crew members for not showing up.

TMZ asked Lil Eazy-E how he felt about DJ Yella coming to show support, but not Ice Cube and Dr. Dre.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, DJ Yella was the only one at the funeral,” Lil Eazy-E said. “30 years later, do you think I care? No. You gotta think that all of the West Coast should be here because he put on for the nation.”

“TMZ” then asked Lil Eazy-E what he had to say to the rest of the N.W.A members that weren’t present at the event.

“God bless them, I don’t have anything negative,” Lil Eazy-E said. “If my grandmother’s happy, I’m happy. She’s still alive. Dre, you was on her couch when your mom kicked you out, so you could come sit there and say hi. She is still living and well. Come say hi to an individual that helped changed you guy’s life.”