Future and the mother of his child bicker on social media

Rapper Future and the mother of one of his children have opened fire on each other publicly on Instagram.

The matter is regarding the care of their son, with Future allegedly calling the mother, Brittni Mealy, a “h–” to their 8-year-old son on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

The controversy began when Future had an alleged text exchange with one of his eight children, his son Prince, about his mother.

“Tell your mother,” Future allegedly texted.

“Tell my mom what,” Prince reportedly responded.

“Buy u some clothes,” the “Percocet” rapper answered.

“Dad,” Prince alleged retorted.

Future allegedly finished the exchange by calling his mother a prostitute.

“Your mother is a h–,” Future allegedly responded.

When the mother got ahold of the text exchange, she posted them on her Instagram story page on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The Shade Room was the first to notice what the mother had posted it and put it on their IG page. When Future got word that his ex-girlfriend had made his private conversation with his son public, he responded with a blue “cap” emoji to indicate that she was lying.

Nealy then began to speak to her Instagram fans about the way Future has been allegedly treating her and their son. Not only did Mealy accuse Future of child abuse, but she also stated that Future is treating them both badly because Mealy no longer wants to be sexually involved with the rapper.