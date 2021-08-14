 Skip to content

Dr. Ce Anderson explains why self-care isn’t selfish

August 14, 2021
Raquelle "Rocki" Harris

Raquelle "Rocki" Harris

Dr. Ce Anderson
Photo courtesy of Michael Moorer photography

 

Dr. Ce Anderson is a licensed therapist, mental health advocate and speaker dedicated to educating and empowering others specifically in the areas of domestic violence, sexual assault, mental health, wellness and setting healthy boundaries.


The dynamic clinician creates and speaks from a space of authenticity, bringing awareness and healing to others. She has been featured on NPR, NBC and Roland Martin Unfiltered. Anderson is also a mother and wife who treats the traumas that she has survived. Her book, Love T.A.P.S.: Red Flags of An Abuser and How to Get Out, is available on Amazon.

Rolling Out recently spoke with Anderson about her experiences and why self-care isn’t selfish.


Give us a snapshot of how you got to this point.

During my time at Howard, I was taking an intro course and the professor said something that changed my life. He said, ‘Your recollection of your experience is yours and nobody can invalidate that.’ Growing up in a home with an alcoholic parent where you are told, what happens in this house stays in this house, you learn not to feel, you learn not to talk and you learn not to trust yourself. I decided to walk a path of healing by living differently than the way that I grew up. It’s okay to call out some of the harmful things that happened to you that you don’t want to repeat with your children.

How do you discuss your clients’ traumas without it triggering you?

I have my own therapist and I tell people all the time, if you have a therapist, and they don’t have a therapist -run!

