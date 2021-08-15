DEA agent who targeted Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince sentenced to 13 years in prison

A narcotics agent known as the “white devil” among drug traffickers was sentenced on Aug. 12 to more than 13 years in prison for stealing money from suspects, falsifying government records and committing perjury during a federal trial. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo said the longtime U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent, Chad A. Scott, caused “far reaching” damage “to the administration of justice.”

Scott is the same DEA agent who targeted Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince for years and tried to frame him with drug conspiracy charges. Prince talked extensively about alleged rogue DEA agents and his ordeals in his 2018 memoir The Art & Science of Respect.

Scott’s sentencing ended a five-year case that shook the DEA and resulted in convictions of three other members of a New Orleans-based federal drug task force. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors portrayed Scott as more dangerous than the most hardened heroin dealers he locked up, saying the Louisiana lawman “broke every rule in the book” to enforce his “own approximation of justice.” They had asked Milazzo to sentence Scott to nearly two decades in prison.

“He undercut law enforcement and he disgraced the entire judicial process,” federal prosecutor Timothy Duree told the first jury that convicted Scott. “He was sworn to uphold the law but instead, he broke it for his own selfish purposes.”

Scott was found guilty of a long list of corruption charges during successive trials. The charges stemmed from an expansive federal investigation into misconduct claims that surrounded Scott for much of his 17-year career, even as he racked up headline-grabbing drug busts between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

“This is one of the crooked DEA agents I wrote about in my book The Art and Science of Respect that tried to take my freedom and my life. This is Chad Scott. He has been sentenced to 13 years, and his former FBI klansmen have turned their anger towards me. No weapons formed against me shall prosper… to be continued,” J. Prince posted on Instagram in celebration of Scott’s karma.