Find out why Megan Thee Stallion went on a social media tear

One thing Megan Thee Stallion is not going to do is hold back, especially when it comes to her music.

On Aug. 22, it was reported that Megan was seeking $1 million in damages and reportedly wants to go to court to end her relationship with the label. It didn’t take long for J Prince to respond to Megan, and he posted a lengthy Instagram message about her, and shortly thereafter, Carl Crawford reposted it to his page.

“For years we have stood by quietly as MTS and her mgmt at Roc Nation has lied about Carl Crawford and his 1501 label,” the caption said, with “her” referring to Megan. “The truth is that Carl discovered, developed, and fully financed MTS early in her career which led to a life changing distribution agreement for her with 300 Entertainment.”

Of course, Megan clapped back, and on the night of Aug. 23 she told Twitter her side of the story.

“I’m so over these grown a– men trying to take credit away from the work me and my mama put into the beginning of my career,” Megan tweeted. “Me and my mom ‘developed’ my career, I was already known for free styling and I was already working on Tina snow before I got to 15o1.”

Like for this man to keep getting on the internet with his back up to talk like he made me is ridiculous… was you writing my songs ? Were you with me in my dorm room recording me rapping ? What abt all that rapping out side my mamma car ? Think cyphers?? I ain’t even know YOU — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

If you wanna be REALLL I DEVELOPED 1501 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

Megan continued and said “They keep signing people and everyone got the same story … go find allll the girls and the guys that started over there with me and some of the girls after me… ask anybody in Houston how that man is fake a– N—- talked so much s— abt jprince now that’s your bestie ok.”

It’s not certain if things will be cleared up soon, but at this point it looks like it could be headed to court.