Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Find out why Megan Thee Stallion went on a social media tear

The rapper is fed up
Megan Thee Stallion (Photo credit: Bang Media)

One thing Megan Thee Stallion is not going to do is hold back, especially when it comes to her music.

On Aug. 22, it was reported that Megan was seeking $1 million in damages and reportedly wants to go to court to end her relationship with the label. It didn’t take long for J Prince to respond to Megan, and he posted a lengthy Instagram message about her, and shortly thereafter, Carl Crawford reposted it to his page.


“For years we have stood by quietly as MTS and her mgmt at Roc Nation has lied about Carl Crawford and his 1501 label,” the caption said, with “her” referring to Megan. “The truth is that Carl discovered, developed, and fully financed MTS early in her career which led to a life changing distribution agreement for her with 300 Entertainment.”


Of course, Megan clapped back, and on the night of Aug. 23 she told Twitter her side of the story.

“I’m so over these grown a– men trying to take credit away from the work me and my mama put into the beginning of my career,” Megan tweeted. “Me and my mom ‘developed’ my career, I was already known for free styling and I was already working on Tina snow before I got to 15o1.”

Megan continued and said “They keep signing people and everyone got the same story … go find allll the girls and the guys that started over there with me and some of the girls after me… ask anybody in Houston how that man is fake a– N—- talked so much s— abt jprince now that’s your bestie ok.”

It’s not certain if things will be cleared up soon, but at this point it looks like it could be headed to court.

Read more about:

Also read

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 12.08
Music
Members of Destiny's Child reminisce about strict coaching
TonyAllen
Education
Delaware State president discusses significance of canceled student loans
FNMeka
Music
AI rapper dropped by label after blackface accusation
Magic Johnson
Sports
Magic Johnson had to set the record straight about this swirling rumor
Irv Gotti
Music
Irv Gotti accused of being a predator after detailing relationship with Ashanti
tyler-perry_featured_bang
Movies
Fans defend Tyler Perry's 'A Jazzman's Blues' similarity to 'The Notebook' (video)
Nik Scott
MUNSON STEED
MICHAEL NORDMAN
MICHAEL DERMER
Melissa E. Clarke
jade mathis
Pamela McCreary
Panel CArd
porsha monique
SAVE-THE-DATE (2)
SAVE-THE-DATE
Camara Mathis Webb

Watch this video

What's new

TREVANTE_COVER_web
Trevante Rhodes channels his spirit animal in Hulu series about Mike Tyson
Augie Ray
Making Smoke Company and Dutch Master holds masterclass for multi media artists in Los Angeles
George Foreman
George Foreman sued for sexually abusing 2 minors in his 20s